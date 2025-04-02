Seven from multiple states arrested for harassment, loan app scam

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam city Cyber Crime police have arrested seven individuals from multiple states for their involvement in an illegal loan app operation that led to the suicide of a Maharanipeta resident. The arrests were made in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, have exposed what investigators believe could be the biggest scam of its kind in the country.

The case began when a man from Maharanipeta borrowed approximately `2,000 through unauthorised instant loan apps. Despite making partial repayments, he faced relentless harassment from the loan operators, who demanded additional payments and sent morphed photos to his contacts, including his wife.

Unable to bear the psychological trauma, the victim ended his life. Following a complaint from his wife, who was also coerced into making payments, the Maharanipeta police registered a case, which was later transferred to the Cyber Crime police.

Investigators found threatening messages on the deceased’s mobile phone, originating from virtual numbers on WhatsApp. A technical analysis revealed that the threats came from Pakistan, while financial transactions were linked to bank accounts in Assam and Gujarat.

Bank statements indicated that around 9,000 victims across India had been defrauded through the same accounts. The investigation also uncovered 61 feeder accounts funding the operation.Acting on orders from Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, special teams were dispatched across states to track down the account holders.

The arrested suspects had opened multiple bank accounts to receive fraud proceeds and sold these "mule accounts" via Telegram and WhatsApp.

One suspect from Kurnool, previously arrested, reportedly earned up to `12 lakh through the scheme.