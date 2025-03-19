Seven families rescued from bonded labour in Prakasam district

Kurnool:Revenue officials rescued 33 people from seven families in Prakasam district from bonded labour and relocated them to Ongole. The District Collector issued relief certificates to the rescued individuals.

Seven families from Aluru and Ethamukkala villages in Kothapatnam mandal had gone to work in oil palm plantations near Chilakaluripet. Officials discovered that the plantation owner exploited their poverty and forced them into labour. Representatives of the Yanadi Sangham Maha Kootami and other voluntary organizations brought the issue to the District Collector’s attention, highlighting that pregnant women and nursing mothers were also being forced to work.



Acting on the Collector’s orders, officials from the Revenue and other relevant departments intervened, rescuing the 33 individuals and bringing them to Ongole. The District Collector, A. Thameem Ansaria, provided them with relief certificates, clothes, and cooking supplies. She directed officials to ensure livelihood support and financial assistance under government provisions. Additionally, she instructed them to arrange skill training for the victims based on their interests and qualifications. The rescued families expressed gratitude to the Collector for their release.