Seven Chain-Snatching Incidents Reported Across Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A gang of chain snatchers from Uttar Pradesh has struck multiple locations across Visakhapatnam, targeting women’s gold jewellery. At least seven separate cases of chain snatching have been reported across the city.

The criminals specifically targeted women in the One Town, Kancharapalem, and Gajuwaka areas, snatching gold chains and other jewellery in broad daylight. Police reported one incident in One Town, four in Kancharapalem at ITI Junction, Birla Junction, Rythubazar, and Gnanapuram, and two in residential areas of Gajuwaka. The total value of the stolen gold is estimated at approximately 10 tolas.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said the suspects are two North Indian men.

"All our personnel were busy with Chief Minister bandobust arrangements, and the crime wing could not conduct their regular rounds. The criminals took advantage of this timing," the commissioner stated.

He added that the gang operated strategically, carrying out robberies from Maharani Peta to Sheela Nagar, initially using one vehicle and then switching vehicles to continue their spree across multiple locations.

"They committed four to five chain snatchings using this modus operandi. CCTV footage from various locations has helped identify the suspects, and we will arrest them soon," the commissioner said.