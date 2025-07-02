Seven Arrested in Rs 15 Crore Land Forgery Scam in Prakasam

Nellore: The Prakasam district police cracked down on a gang forging documents to grab high-value land in Kanigiri town on Wednesday, arresting seven individuals who conspired to occupy land worth around Rs 15 crore.

According to police, 14 people were involved in fabricating fake property documents to claim land in survey numbers 301 and 302 of Shankhavaram village. Their aim was to sell the land for unlawful profits.

The land originally belonged to Polamreddy Mala Kondareddy, who reported the fraud to authorities. Following his complaint, a case was registered under Cr.No. 145/2025 at Kanigiri police station.

Under senior officer supervision, Prakasam police investigated thoroughly. CI Shaik Khajavali, SI T. Sriram, and HM Padu SI K. Madhavarao gathered records from the Kanigiri survey office, MRO, and sub-registrar’s office. Their probe confirmed the involvement of the accused, who were apprehended on the night of July 1.

Those arrested include Gon Barnabas, Annapureddy Kondareddy, Jutike Dilwan, Mukku Venkateswarlu (Gudipatipalli, Veligandla), Mukku Venkata Sriramulareddy (Immadicheruvu, Veligandla), Sanikommu Brahmareddy (Doddichintala, HM Padu), and Balabadra Ravi (C.S. Puram).

Fake documents were seized, and the accused were remanded. Police said efforts are on to arrest the remaining suspects.

Authorities warned that anyone creating or using forged documents to encroach on government or private land will face strict legal action, including brokers and buyers who fail to verify ownership. Heirs trying to reclaim land already sold by their parents without legal right will also be prosecuted.

The district SP praised the team led by DSP Sai Eeshwar Yashwanth, CI Shaik Khajavali, SI T. Sriram, and SI K. Madhavarao for cracking the case.