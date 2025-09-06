Settipalli Land Dispute Resolved; Pattas To Be Distributed Soon

Tirupati:The long-pending land issue in Settipalli has been settled, clearing the way for the distribution of house site pattas to eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate on Friday, District Collector Dr S. Venkateswar explained that the dispute, unresolved for decades, was finally settled through coordination between political leaders and government departments. He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had initiated steps in 2019 to resolve the matter through a land pooling system.

As part of this, house plot owners were given rights on a 50:50 ratio, while agricultural landowners were allocated land on a 30:70 ratio. Under this plan, 65 acres were allotted to the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and 90 acres to the state government.

Dr Venkateswar said the layout would include infrastructure such as a master plan and internal roads, underground drainage, drinking water supply, electricity, and open spaces for parks. TUDA will spend about `200 crore to develop infrastructure across 225 acres, while the government will take up development works on the 90 acres to raise land value and promote tourism. Distribution of pattas is planned by October 15 in the presence of ministers.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the NDA government had fulfilled a long-pending demand of Settipalli residents. He recalled that both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had earlier visited the village to study the issue. According to him, about 2,400 landowners will gain from the cabinet’s decision, with layouts to be developed on the 65 acres assigned to TUDA.

TUDA chairman Dollars Divakar Reddy pointed out that Settipalli had remained an unsettled Inam estate village since 1979, causing difficulties for both farmers and plot buyers. He said efforts to bring the matter before the cabinet finally resulted in a solution. Of the 227 acres identified for beneficiaries, TUDA will develop layouts with basic amenities, including roads, drainage, drinking water, and electricity. A total of 2,320 house plot owners and 248 agricultural landowners were identified under the settlement.

Municipal commissioner N. Maurya said the township would be developed with all facilities as per the Chief Minister’s vision, and pattas would be handed over shortly.