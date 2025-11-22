Settibalijas Irked At Minister Subhash’s Comments

Kakinada:Some recent comments of the Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash have irked the Settibalija community.

Subhash, who spoke at the Settibalija Vana Samaradhana meeting held at Konkapalli near Amalapuram in Konaseema district the other day, stated that some people in the community were “useless” and they were asking him to fulfill promises he had made long ago.



He also criticised the Settibalija community leaders in the YSRC without mentioning their names.



The minister said one leader (Ch.Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna) bowed his head before YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and hurt the reputation of the community.



Now, there is widespread criticism of the minister, and many said he should not have spoken harshly about the community leaders as it was not a party meeting.



YSRC central executive council member Pithani Balakrishna has given a strong counter to minister Subhash and said he should first disclose the accounts of the Settibalija Sangham.



He enquired about the deposit of `1 crore to the Settibalija Action Force Fund. “Before the elections, Subhash made a promise to the community people to deposit `1 crore to SAF but he did not do this for the past 17 months.”

He asked the minister not to scold or abuse the community leaders during their meeting as these are not party platforms.

“During the past 17 months, Subhash could not provide jobs to the unemployed youth in the community. Settibalijas have not asked him to form an SAF or give funds to them. But he himself promised the people he would do this, Now, he should fulfil his promise and do good to our people.”

Balakrishna alleged that the minister had no reputation in Konaseema district and he brought people from outside to the Vana Samaradhana meeting.



Meanwhile, some of the settibalija community leaders suggested that the minister change his behaviour as he would have a good political career in future.

