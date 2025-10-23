Set Up Maize Procurement Centres To Check Distress Sale: RSSS

Kurnool: Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi urged agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu to immediately set up maize procurement centres across Rayalaseema districts to ensure farmers receive the minimum support price (MSP).

Samithi president Bojja Dasharatharami Reddy explained the severe hardships faced by maize farmers, stating that heavy rains have reduced yields by nearly half this Kharif season. Despite the Centre fixing the MSP at `2,400 per quintal, farmers are being forced to sell their produce at `1,500 to `1,800 in open markets, he said.

He appealed to the government to take steps for setting up of procurement centres at every mandal headquarters to prevent farmers from selling at distress prices. Delayed action would push farmers into further financial losses due to lack of storage and fear of crop spoilage, he warned.