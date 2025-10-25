Service Inam Lands: New policy To Address Long-Standing Issues

VIJAYAWADA: The state government would adopt a comprehensive policy to address the long-standing issues related to Service Inam lands.

Revenue, registration and stamps minister Anagani Satya Prasad said committees comprising Devasthanam officials and tahsildars have been formed for an in-depth study of these lands. It would submit a report within 45 days.

The government would consider the report seriously with the chief minister’s inputs before finalizing a solution to these issues.

A ‘group of ministers’ meeting was held on Friday at the secretariat focusing on reforms in the revenue system. Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, P Narayana, Payyavula Keshav and NMD Farook attended the session.

The meeting also discussed the flagship housing scheme Andariki Illu (housing for all). Minister Anagani highlighted the trips undertaken by the CM and minister Lokesh, striving to attract industries and investments to the state. He stressed the need for a robust land allocation policy for industries and other needs.

The policy framework would be announced soon. Discussions included streamlining pre-hold land issues and a comprehensive review of Waqf lands.

Urban development minister P Narayana elaborated on the TIDCO housing schemes, stating that during the 2014-19 period, the then Telugu Desam government had sanctioned seven lakh houses with all amenities, issuing administrative approval for five lakh units. However, the YSRC government reduced this to 2.6 lakh units, failing to complete them, he alleged.

The Chief Minister has ordered completion of all 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses by next June to ensure justice for the poor, Narayana said.

The meeting also discussed necessary actions to achieve this target. Housing minister K Parthasaradhi spoke about the CM’s vision to provide houses and plots to all eligible poor families. The meeting discussed allotting two and three cents land plots to scheme beneficiaries, instead of the previous government’s practice of giving only half or one cent plots.

In cases where houses are not constructed on allotted plots, beneficiaries will be compensated with larger plots to ensure usage.

Parthasaradhi affirmed the government’s commitment to allocate house sites to journalists and construct houses for them. He noted the legal hurdles due to a Supreme Court order and said the Advocate General’s opinion is being sought. Once received, the government will take further decisions in consultation with the CM, he said.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to follow through on policies ensuring that land allocation issues are resolved efficiently and TIDCO housing completion is expedited.