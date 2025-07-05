Server Glitches Hit Ration Distribution Across AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: At 8:30am in Pedda Jalaripeta, Visakhapatnam, a line of fisherwomen stood anxiously outside the local ration depot, urging the owner to expedite the distribution so they could get to work on time. “The server was down for a moment,” the depot owner explained, trying to reassure them amid their growing frustration.

Server issues have become a frequent obstacle across the state, disrupting access for millions of ration cardholders. “There are 14,621,233 ration cards and 29,796 distribution depots in Andhra Pradesh. When all of these operate simultaneously, server issues arise," said G. Apparao, who runs a depot in Gajuwaka, during an interaction with the Deccan Chronicle.

The Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers' Federation has expressed concerns about a digital bottleneck affecting the distribution of rations. D. Leela Madhava Rao, the federation’s president, pointed out that, according to official guidelines, ration depots are supposed to operate from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and again from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. However, due to server instability, many dealers have been forced to begin distribution as early as 6:00 am and extend their hours into the late evening. He also mentioned that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is currently investigating the causes of these issues and exploring potential solutions.

The federation reported that there were no server issues during the distribution of rations through 9,260 mobile dispensing units (MDUs). However, several irregularities occurred during the ration distribution process, resulting in losses for beneficiaries. The Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers' Federation has urged the government to take immediate action to increase server capacity. They also suggested providing a fibre optic connection to each ration depot to enhance the efficiency of the distribution process.

Challenges persist in delivering rations to senior citizens, despite the government’s directive for doorstep delivery to individuals aged 65 and older. Depot owners report making multiple trips because beneficiaries are often not home during their visits.

To address these logistical burdens and support the staff, D. Leela Madhava Rao noted that, previously, mobile dispensing unit helpers received `3,000 from the government. He proposed increasing the monthly allocation to `5,000 for depot assistance workers, stating, “This financial assistance could ease delivery efforts while improving overall service to vulnerable groups.”