Seniors in City of Destiny Finding Joy Through Art

Visakhapatnam: Retired government doctor Devaki Venkata Lakshmi heads to the fine arts school near her home at 4 p.m., along with her supplies and a heart full of enthusiasm. For two hours, she is immersed in a world of colours and creativity, rediscovering the joy of painting and finding serenity in every stroke.

Dr. Devaki dedicates nearly four hours daily to her artistic pursuits. She shared her fulfilment with Deccan Chronicle, “It gives me so much satisfaction.” She glows with joy when her granddaughters admire her work. Dr. Devaki’s son has the habit of framing her creations and displaying them at home. These are testaments of love and pride that surround her.

Like the retired doctor, Swarnalatha, accompanied by her daughter, spends time at the same fine arts school, creating meaningful moments through art.

This trend of seniors engaging in art is blossoming across communities. Middle-aged individuals and those above 60 are stepping into creative realms, transforming their golden years into colourful chapters filled with exploration and expression.

Art classes, often organised by local community centres, studios or senior-focused organisations, have become more than just creative outlets. For many, they are transformative experiences that unlock long dormant emotions and memories. From sketching tranquil landscapes to capturing the beauty of sunsets, these seniors use their art to tell stories and express feelings that words often fail to convey.

Beyond personal growth, these classes foster a sense of companionship. Through shared laughter, encouragement and constructive critique, those at the art school form bonds, which combat isolation often associated with aging. “

We’re not just painting pictures; we’re creating happiness,” said M. Devayani, a 68-year-old enthusiast who cherishes every moment spent at her weekly art workshop.

Instructor K. Murthy of the fine arts school highlights the therapeutic value of these sessions. “Art is a proven medium that enhances focus, cognitive skills and relaxes the mind. It stimulates the brain and fosters a sense of purpose. It’s a wonderful way for seniors to stay engaged and fulfilled,” underlines Murthy.

Reflects Swarnalatha, “Art has brought newfound confidence and joy into my life, earning admiration from my family.”

Through their art, these individuals are celebrating their resilience and the beauty of reinvention, an enriching experience during later years.