Senior TD Leader Hanumantharaya Chowdary Passes Away

Anantapur: Senior TD leader and former MLA U. Hanumantharaya Chowdary of Kalyanadurgam Assembly segment died on Saturday following illness. Senior TD leader and former MLA U. Hanumantharaya Chowdary of Kalyanadurgam Assembly segment died on Saturday following illness.

He had been admitted to a private hospital at Anantapur about one-and-a-half months ago, where he passed away.

Hanumantharaya Chowdary had been with the Telugu Desam ever since the party had been founded by N.T. Rama Rao. He had served as gram panchayat sarpanch, AP Markfed chairman and MLA of Kalyanadurgam Assembly segment. He remained the president of Anantapur district TD unit for more than 10 years.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the senior TD leader. He recalled that Hanumantharaya Chowdary had continued to ably serve the party even when it had been in opposition.

Kalyanadurgam MLA A. Surendra Babu, whip Kalava Sreenivasulu, Anantapur MLA D. Prasad and several others leaders paid floral tributes to Hanumantharaya Chowdary.

Family members said his last rites will be performed at Kalyanadurgam on Sunday.