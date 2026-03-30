Senior Maoist, 8 Cadres Surrender before AP Police

The eight other Maoists include Kartam Lachhu (Company Platoon Commander, PLGA Battalion, Podium Raje alias Rame, an Area Committee Member (ACM), 13th Platoon, National Park area, Kartam Adame alias Nangi (PPCM, PLGA Battalion, Muchaki Masa alias Ajith, ACM, KKBN DVC, Odisha State Committee, Madvi Jogi alias Rukuni, PPCM, 08 Coy, KKBN DVC, Muchaki Laxman alias Lakma, PM, Pamed AC, Madivi Adama, Party Member, PLGA Battalion and Kadithi Hurre alias Urra, a Party Member, 10th Coy, DKSZC, surrendered before Gupta.

As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of Andhra Pradesh, Rao will receive a reward amount of Rs.25 lakh, Rs.5 lakh for Kartam Lachhu, Rs.4 lakh each for Kartam Adame alias Nangi, Muchaki Masa alias Ajith, Podium Raje and Kartam Adame and Rs.1 lakh each for Muchaki Laxman, Madivi Adama and Kadithi Hurre.

The Director General of Police handed over an amount of worth Rs.20,000 each as an immediate relief for the surrendered cadres. The police recovered 19 weapons, including one INSAS, two BGLs, five .303 rifles, five SBBL, six other weapons and other equipment.

Gupta mentioned that in last one year AP police accomplished notable achievements in LWE i.e., seven exchanges of fire, in which 18 cadre were neutralized including three CCMs (Madavi Hiduma, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, Metturi Jogarao alias Tech Sankar, three SZCMs - Venkata Ravi Chaithanya alias Aruna, Kakuri Pandanna alias Jagan, Madakam Raje.