Senior IPS Officer Seeks Anticipatory Bail from AP High Court

Vijayawada:Senior IPS officer M. Sunil Kumar Naik of the Bihar cadre moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday seeking interim anticipatory bail in connection with a case relating to the alleged custodial torture of then former MP and current AP Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju.

In his petition, Naik, who is currently serving as Inspector General of Police, Home Guards and Fire Services, Bihar, stated that his name was not included in the FIR initially and was later added as accused number seven for political reasons.

He said he had only conducted a preliminary inquiry into the case based on directions from senior officers and denied resorting to any custodial torture. He maintained that he had acted strictly within the scope of his official duties.

The High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing shortly.