Senior Chemist Dies After As Leak At Pharmaceutical Plant

Visakhapatnam: A senior chemist at Deccan Remedies Private Limited died Monday morning following a gas leak incident at the pharmaceutical company's reactor facility in Parwada Pharma City.

M. Poli Naidu, 41, a senior chemist with the company, was rushed to Gajuwaka Hospital after suddenly falling unconscious during his lunch break on Sunday afternoon. Despite medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries at 6 am.

DCP Parwada Vishnu Swaroop, talking to this correspondent, said that the victim had completed his work shift on Sunday and was in the company canteen having lunch when he suddenly lost consciousness. "He was immediately shifted to the hospital, but this morning while receiving treatment, he died. We are waiting for the postmortem report for the exact cause of his death. As of now, we have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC."

Pharmacy Staff and Workers Union (CITU) president Gani Shetty Satyanarayana has called for immediate action against the company management, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore for Naidu's family and criminal charges against company officials.

Speaking to media at the industry gate after inspecting the reactor area where the incident occurred, he expressed grief over what he termed management negligence in following safety standards. "A life was lost due to the management's negligence in not following safety standards," he said.