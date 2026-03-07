Seminar on Viksit Bharat 2047, NEP 2020 Stressed the Need for Innovation, Skill Development and Technological Adaptation

Vijayawada:A two-day national seminar on “Viksit Bharat 2047 and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020” concluded at SRR & CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada on Friday, with speakers emphasising innovation, skill development and technological adaptation in higher education.

Dr N. Udaya Bhaskar, professor at Adikavi Nannaya University, said the higher education teaching fraternity must adopt creative strategies to motivate students to achieve greater heights in their careers. He stressed that continuous professional development for teachers is essential.

Dr P. Anil Kumar, principal of affiliated colleges of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education, highlighted the transformation of higher education driven by artificial intelligence and rapid technological advancement to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof. Dr Ch. Jayasankar Prasad of Krishna University presented an overview of accreditation institutions and funding agencies in higher education.

In the valedictory session, chief guest Dr Illa Ravi, principal of Mylavaram Government Degree College, urged students to acquire relevant skills to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The session was chaired by Dr K. Bhagyalakshmi, principal of the college, while seminar convener Dr D. Ch. Apparao presented the report. Faculty members and research scholars from across the country participated.