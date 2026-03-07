Self-Defence Training For 500 Girls Mark Women’s Day

VIJAYAWADA: Marking International Women’s Day, the Kaarunya Helping Hands Foundation organised a “Naari Shakti – Safe 369 Self Defence Training Programme” at Bishop Azaraiah School in Vijayawada, providing self-defence training to nearly 500 girls.

The programme aimed to equip participants with practical techniques and awareness to ensure personal safety. Trainers demonstrated basic self-defence methods and conducted sessions to build confidence, alertness and the ability to respond in difficult situations.

Among those present were Nelibandla Balaswami, corporator; Dr Kodey Prabha Devi, senior gynaecologist; Kandula Sarada Vani of the SNG Foundation; Vasundara, president of the Lions Club Vijayawada, along with her team; and Damarla Sri Santhi, past multiple council president of the Lions Club International.

The guests addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of self-defence, confidence and awareness for women and girls, while appreciating the efforts of the foundation in organising the programme.