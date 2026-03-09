SEIL Energy Donates 576 Bicycles To Students

NELLORE: SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the independent power producers (IPP) in India, on Monday, announced the dedication of 576 bicycles to schoolchildren in Podalakuru. The event was part of the company's ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at promoting girl child education and improving accessibility for underprivileged students.

The bicycles were officially handed over to girl students at an event organised at Podalakuru ZP High School by MLA, Sarvepalli Constituency, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, in the presence of Janmejaya Mahapatra, CEO of SEIL Energy India Limited.

On this occasion, Janmejaya Mahapatra, CEO of SEIL Energy India Limited, said, “This initiative is a small step towards empowering the future generation of our nation.”

We believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and improving livelihoods, and we are committed to supporting our communities in every way possible. We are grateful to our partners and stakeholders for their continued support in making a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most., he said.

He further added that at the request of MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, we will establish a hospital providing free medical services and a nursing college offering free training at Brahmadevam at a cost of ₹20 crore. We are also installing solar street lights in Podalakur and Venkatachalam panchayats.