Seek Clarity on Southern States in Parliament: Jagan Tells MPs

Vijayawada: Ahead of the Parliament Budget Session commencing on March 10, former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a meeting with the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at his Tadepalli Camp Office.

During the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the MPs to seek clarity from the Centre in Parliament on concerns that southern states might not gain seats proportionally compared to northern states.

Regarding ‘One Nation, One Election,’ he directed the MPs to demand elections through the ballot system instead of EVMs if the simultaneous polls proposal is implemented, citing examples of developed nations reverting to ballots after initially using EVMs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also provided clear directives to the party MPs on the strategy to be adopted and the key issues to be raised in both Houses of Parliament. He instructed them to vociferously address Andhra Pradesh’s issues.

The meeting also focused on Polavaram Project’s height, privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, support price for chili farmers, privatisation of new medical colleges in the state and constituency delimitation.