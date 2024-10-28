SEEDAP plans to provide 2.2 lakh jobs

Vijayawada: Gunapati Deepak Reddy, chairman of the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), announced that SEEDAP has devised an action plan to employ a total of 2.18 lakh unemployed youth over the next year. This plan includes providing 1.25 lakh jobs and enabling 93,000 individuals to become self-employed. Addressing media personnel at the SEEDAP head office in the NTR Administrative Block in Vijayawada, Deepak Reddy stated that SEEDAP aims to maximize employment for unemployed youth, in line with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

He mentioned that SEEDAP will collaborate with 36 Skill Sector Councils across the country to achieve these employment targets. Plans for future initiatives to continue generating employment through SEEDAP are also in the pipeline. "After identifying skill shortfalls, youth will receive training and employment across various sectors such as maritime, tourism, retail, construction, and more," Deepak Reddy explained.

Additionally, he indicated that SEEDAP is exploring opportunities to provide job placements abroad by offering foreign language training to help youth secure lucrative international jobs. SEEDAP CEO NKV Srinivasulu, Executive Director Dr. Shyam, and others were present at the announcement.