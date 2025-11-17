Security Tightened in Puttaparthi Ahead of Major VVIP Visits for Sai Baba Centenary

ANANTAPUR: With a series of VVIP visits including those of the Prime Minister, President, Vice-President, several Chief Ministers and Union Ministers scheduled as part of the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba, police have intensified security in and around Prasanthi Nilayam.

Sri Sathya Sai district SP Satheesh Kumar said that more than 10 lakh devotees from across the world are expected to visit Puttaparthi during the mega celebrations. About 2,500 additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure stringent bandobast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on November 19, and elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. “Three main parking zones have been created to accommodate vehicles carrying at least 11 lakh people. Security layers have been strengthened in and around Prasanthi Nilayam,” the SP said, adding that drones are being used round the clock, including during night hours.

In the wake of the recent Delhi bomb blast, thorough vehicle checks and cordon-and-search operations are being conducted to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Puttaparthi has taken on a festive appearance with decorations and lighting across the town. The Trust has set up four annadanam counters to serve devotees, while top musicians from across the country are performing at concerts in Prasanthi Nilayam.