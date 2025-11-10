Security Tightened At Suryalanka Beach After Cyclone Impact

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla superintendent of police B. Umamaheswar on Sunday inspected security arrangements at Suryalanka Beach following its reopening after a brief closure caused by Cyclone Montha. He reviewed preventive measures, interacted with police and marine teams, and monitored the coastline using drones and watchtowers.

The SP said parts of the district coastline had eroded due to the cyclone, creating dangerous pits and unstable stretches. For public safety, the beach had earlier been closed and visitors are now being allowed from Saturday. He said comprehensive arrangements were in place for devotees expected to visit during the Karthika month.

Nearly 40 CCTV cameras have been installed along the beach and linked to the Command Control Room at the Marine Police Station for real-time surveillance. Ten patrol boats with police, marine staff, and expert swimmers are on duty, while drones and Blue Colt vehicles are conducting regular monitoring.

Red flags have been placed to demarcate danger zones, and the SP warned visitors not to cross them.

He strictly prohibited entering the sea after consuming alcohol or attempting to swim, cautioning that legal action would be taken against violators. Devotees were advised to take dips only at designated points, follow police instructions, and avoid isolated locations. The SP urged visitors to cooperate with police personnel and ensure a safe visit.