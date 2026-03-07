Security Guards Clash In Kakinada One Town Area

KAKINADA: Clashes erupted between two security guards in the One Town area of Kakinada, which later turned into a dispute between two unions.

According to One Town police, security guard K. Raju complained to his colleague, a female security guard, about the behaviour of her husband. However, she got angry and informed other security guards, who are also her relatives.

They attacked Raju who suffered 7

. A woman security guard Ramalakshmi tried to pacify the attackers but ended up suffering injuries in the melee.

Raju lodged a complaint with One Town Police, whose circle inspector M. Naga Durga Rao said a case has been registered under SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

Following the clashes, CITU alleged that AITUC had engineered the clash as part of its false propaganda against the CITU.

CITU convener M. Venkata Ramana said their union is fighting for the welfare of security guards at the GGH at Kakinada, which is not to the liking of AITUC.