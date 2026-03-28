Security Guard Held for Arson at Amaravati Project Site

Vijayawada: A security guard has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to construction materials at the Amaravati capital region development site in Thulluru, Guntur district.

Guntur district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal said the case was registered as Cr. No. 76/2026 under Sections 326(g) and 436 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on March 23 at a stockyard and labour camp located at E-4 N-12 Junction in Block-3, Zone-6. The six-acre site is part of infrastructure works being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, including roads, drainage and electrification. Around 200 labourers were present at the site, with security provided by a private agency.

Police identified the accused as Tippagudise Ramu, 53. According to the SP, he allegedly set fire to stored HDPE conduits and other materials after his repeated requests for leave were denied and no replacement was arranged for night duty. He is said to have used diesel to ignite the materials.

The fire was brought under control within three hours by fire personnel. Police said the accused later shared a misleading photograph of the site on a company WhatsApp group.

Ramu was arrested on Saturday. Police seized a diesel container, a pipe and his mobile phone as evidence. A special investigation team, along with forensic experts, is probing the case to ascertain if others were involved.

The SP said prompt action by the police helped reconstruct the incident and ensure continuity of work at the capital project site.