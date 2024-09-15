Security enhanced, traffic diversions in place for Ganesh Immersion and Milad-un-Nabi festivals

Nizamabad: In preparation for the Ganesh idols immersion and Milad un Nabi festivals, the police have made extensive security arrangements. Traffic will be diverted to ensure the smooth conduct of the events. Vehicles coming from the Bodhan side will be redirected to Arsapally Chowrasta, Railway Gate, Bypass Road, New Collectorate, Kanteshwar, NTR Cross Roads, and the Bus Stand. Vehicles will be permitted to travel from the RTC Bus Stand to Bodhan via Railway Overbridge, Shivaji Chowk, Nizam Colony, and Arsapally Railway Gate.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narayana urged the public to cooperate with the police to ensure smooth traffic flow. The vehicle diversion will continue during the Milad un Nabi festival.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar inspected the River Godavari bridge at Basar for the Ganesh idols immersion. Ganesh pandals from Nizamabad, Bodhan, and other mandals will bring their idols for immersion in the River Godavari at Yamcha and Basar.