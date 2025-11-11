Security Beefed Up in AP Following Delhi Blast

Vijayawada: Security has been beefed up in Andhra Pradesh. All vital installations and sensitive locations are under close vigil following a car blast in New Delhi.

DGP Harish Gupta issued instructions here on Monday to all SPs, range DIGs and IGs to strengthen the security across the state.

“All public places, vital installations and sensitive locations are being brought under enhanced security coverage. Special branch and intelligence wings have been activated to collect field-level information and maintain close surveillance,” he said in a statement.

The general public have been urged to remain alert and vigilant and to promptly contact the police in case they find any suspicious objects, persons and activities.

The DGP sought more vigil at places of mass gatherings. He issued instructions for intensified patrolling, checking and monitoring through CCTV networks and special teams. All field-level officers must launch special operations to ensure safety and security of the citizens in the state, Gupta said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was shocked and saddened by the blast in Delhi and offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha held talks with the top brass of the police and directed them to declare a high alert in the state and keepa close tab to ensure safety to the people.

Meanwhile, the police launched raids in Godavari districts. A report from Kakinada said police officials in Godavari districts like Eluru, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, held inspections in all places of intense public activity, like railway stations, bus stations, parking places, temples like Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala etc on Monday.

East Godavari police inspected 25 places including railway stations and bus stations. Kakinada SP, Bindu Madhav, along with a dog squad, inspected the Kakinada railway station, the port railway station, the RTC bus complex etc on Monday night.