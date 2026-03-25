Section Of Christians Criticise Pastor Over SC Case

VIJAYAWADA: A section of the Christian community has criticised pastor Chintada Anand following the Supreme Court ruling on the loss of caste status upon conversion to Christianity.

While there is uncertainty over whether the ruling applies only to the specific case or more broadly, some members faulted the pastor for invoking the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, stating that it led to the apex court’s intervention and could affect others from SC communities seeking legal protection.

Members pointed out that churches function with support from people across communities, citing examples of diverse congregations. Discussions on the issue have intensified in community WhatsApp groups.

Some members said a person becomes a Christian only by accepting the faith, not merely by visiting churches or keeping religious symbols. M. Venkata Bhaskara Rao opined that the ruling would apply universally, while pastor G. David Nelson Babu said it may be limited to the specific case.



