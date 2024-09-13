 Top
Andhra Pradesh
13 Sep 2024 6:07 PM GMT
Second Saturday declared as working day in Nizamabad
The school education department has announced that Saturday, September 14, will be a working day. (Representational Image)

Nizamabad: The school education department has announced that Saturday, September 14, will be a working day. This decision is in lieu of the holiday declared on September 2 due to heavy rains.

To ensure that the academic year’s instructional plan remains unaffected, the district educational officer, N.V. Durga Prasad, explained the rationale behind the decision.
All educational institutions in the district, including colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, universities, and residential schools, under all managements, will be required to observe the working day. In response to numerous requests, the working day on Saturday has been reduced to half a day.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
