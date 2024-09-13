Second Saturday declared as working day in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The school education department has announced that Saturday, September 14, will be a working day. This decision is in lieu of the holiday declared on September 2 due to heavy rains.



To ensure that the academic year’s instructional plan remains unaffected, the district educational officer, N.V. Durga Prasad, explained the rationale behind the decision.

All educational institutions in the district, including colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, universities, and residential schools, under all managements, will be required to observe the working day. In response to numerous requests, the working day on Saturday has been reduced to half a day.



