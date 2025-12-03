Second Phase of Land Pooling for Capital Amaravati To Start Soon

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government has initiated steps to accelerate the construction of the capital city, Amaravati, with a view to making it a world-class city.

In a major push, the Telugu Desam-led state government has approved the second phase of land pooling for the project, with administrative approvals and orders issued on Tuesday.

Principal secretary to the municipal administration and urban development department, S Suresh Kumar, issued formal orders, authorising the AP capital region development authority to take up the land pooling exercise.

As per the order, CRDA would aggregate 16,666.57 acres of patta (private) and assigned lands across seven villages.

The second-phase land pooling would cover villages in both Palnadu and Guntur districts.

In the Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district, four villages have been identified. They are Vaikunthapuram with 1,965 acres of patta land, Pedamadduru with 1,018 acres of patta land, Yendrayi with 1,879 acres of patta land and 46 acres of assigned land, Karlapudi and Lemalla with 2,603 acres of patta land and 51 acres of assigned land.

In Thullur mandal of Guntur district, three villages have been listed: Vaddamanu having 1,763.29 acres of patta land and 4.72 acres of assigned land; Harischandrapuram having 1,448.09 acres of patta land and 2.29 acres of assigned land; and Pedaparimi with 5,886.18 acres of patta land.

Altogether, the government has directed CRDA to pool 16,562.52 acres of patta land and 104.01 acres of assigned land, totalling over 16,666 acres. This includes 3,828.30 acres of government land, which is part of the overall aggregation plan.

Officials said the move marks a renewed momentum in Amaravati’s development, signalling the government’s intent to fast-track the capital city’s construction through structured and strategic land acquisition.