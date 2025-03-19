SEC Issues 7 Notifications for Rural Local Body Bypolls

Vijayawada: The State Election Commission issued seven notifications on Wednesday for elections to fill up vacancies in rural local bodies across the state and to fill up posts of grama panchayat Upa-Sarpanches.

In a statement, SEC principal secretary KRBHN Chakravarthi said that as per the election schedule, the notices to the members are to be issued on or before 23-03-2025 and the special meetings would be conducted for the polls on March 23.

“Accordingly, election to the casual vacancy of chairperson and zilla praja parishad, YSR district is to be held in accordance with the procedure laid down in the rules.”

The SEC directed the district collector of Kurnool to conduct the election of co-opted member, Zilla Praja Parishad, Kurnool, as per norms.

The SEC directed the gazetted officer authorised by the collector to conduct elections to the casual vacancies of presidents and vice presidents of mandal praja parishads in the districts of Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

A special meeting shall be conducted on March 27 at 11am in the specified gram panchayats for elections to fill the vacancies of the upa-sarpanches as per norms.

Elections are to be held for 12 co-opted members; 28 presidents and 23 vice president of mandal praja parishads, one co-opted member for zilla praja parishad of Kurnool district, chairperson for zilla praja parishad of YSR district and for 214 Upa-Sarpanches in the gram panchayats across the state.