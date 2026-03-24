Seaweed Cultivation to be Promoted in Seven Mandals in Konaseema

KAKINADA: Seaweed cultivation will be promoted in seven mandals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, with plans to cover five villages in each mandal and organise them into 20 clusters, district joint collector T. Nishanthi said on Tuesday.

At a workshop on seaweed culture held in Amalapuram, she directed SERP and Fisheries department officials to prepare detailed project reports in consultation with experts.

Nishanthi said the initiative would focus on value-added products and help strengthen self-help groups (SHGs). She noted that 12 such units are already being run by SHGs and instructed officials to prepare an action plan to establish 20 more units with a minimum investment of ₹15 lakh each in coastal areas.

She said seaweed cultivation does not require fertilisers or pesticides and can be harvested within 45 days, making it suitable for coastal regions. She added that higher returns can be achieved through processing rather than direct sale.

Experts from the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) and SERP made presentations on the benefits and commercial potential of seaweed, including its use in food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and eco-friendly packaging.