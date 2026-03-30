Seat Hike, Women’s Quota Set to Redraw Rayalaseema Politics

Anantapur, Tirupati: Rayalaseema politics is set for a major shift with the proposed 50 per cent increase in Assembly constituencies and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women, changes that are expected to challenge established political strongholds.

The region currently has 52 Assembly segments and eight Lok Sabha seats, which are likely to increase by 26 and four respectively. The redrawing of constituency boundaries is expected to trigger realignments at the grassroots level, with more aspirants competing for party tickets.

The introduction of women’s reservation, based on the 2011 Census, is likely to alter several male-dominated constituencies. Segments such as Tadipatri, Anantapur Urban, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Kurnool City and Rayadurg are expected to be reserved for women. At present, only six of the 52 Assembly seats in the region are held by women.

Political observers note that the 2009 delimitation had reshaped constituencies, and some segments may now re-emerge. For instance, the Gorantla constituency was dissolved earlier, affecting representation in the area.

In Madakasira, a division of the constituency is being considered, with an urban segment likely to remain general and a rural segment reserved for Scheduled Castes. Similarly, there are indications of more constituencies being reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, particularly in Sri Sathya Sai district.

In the undivided Chittoor district, which currently has 14 Assembly seats, the number may rise to around 21. The seven Assembly segments under the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency could increase to 10 or 11, with the possibility of a new Lok Sabha seat, likely centred around Madanapalle.

In Tirupati district, the number of Assembly segments may increase from nine to 12 or 13. Proposals include new constituencies such as Tirupati Rural, Renigunta and Naidupeta, along with the revival of Puttur.

Analysts said the changes could reshape political equations and create opportunities for new leaders, as shifting boundaries and reservations alter existing power structures.