Seasonal rainfall leads to spread of dengue cases in Kurnool

Kurnool: Dengue has been spreading ever since the monsoon season started in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Around 250 dengue cases were reported this year in government hospitals, while many patients took treatment in private hospitals.

Most of these cases were reported from Kurnool. hospitals that are already crowded with those having viral fevers and seasonal diseases due to the change in climate.

Health officials say only sporadic cases of dengue were reported. In January, 36 cases were recorded in the district, of which 17 were from urban health centres in Kurnool city. The number of such inflictions has been increasing.

The accumulation of rainwater along with sewage created unsanitary conditions that helped in mosquito breeding. The civic machinery has failed in taking remedial steps. The sanitation situation worsened after the municipal commissioner was transferred.

The civic body is earmarking lakhs of rupees every year for mosquito control, including for spray of chemicals and vehicle fuel, but its effect is not visible, note aggrieved citizens. There, however, are instructions to do mosquito control operations across wards, including cleaning of open spaces, putting oil balls in stagnant water, sprinkling bleaching powder, and maintaining a dry environment.

More preventive actions are advised, like removing waste materials such as old tyres and coconut husks, draining away of stagnating water, keeping lids on tanks and drains, and observing a dry day every week.

Minister Bharath recently promised to provide the solution free of cost from the hypo industry to prevent mosquito breeding, but there was no such action on the ground.

“We are facing problems with mosquitoes soon after the start of the southwest monsoon season. Due to water-logging, the mosquito population has been increasing. We are spending vast amounts on repellents etc. Sanitation should be done regularly and the civic body should get active,” said a private sector employee K Mohan Rao from C-Camp area.

Dr C Prabhakara Reddy, superintendent of Kurnool General Hospital, said they were on alert about the Nipah virus and took preventative steps. A room with six beds has been readied in the ID ward block of the hospital for Nipah virus patients.

Dr Vidyasagar, who was appointed as the nodal officer for the department, advised the officials to prepare rapid response teams and ensure the availability of PPE kits and NIV masks.