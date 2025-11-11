 Top
Search For Suitable Land For HC Bench: Minister Bharath

Andhra Pradesh
11 Nov 2025 4:31 AM IST

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to setting up the High Court Bench in Kurnool, the Minister said the location should be easily accessible and convenient for the public.

Minister for industries and commerce T.G. Bharath —DC Image

Kurnool: Minister for industries and commerce T.G. Bharath instructed officials to identify suitable land in A, B, and C Camps of Kurnool city for the establishment of a High Court Bench. The directive came during a review meeting held at the collectorate on Monday, attended by collector Dr A. Siri, joint collector Noorul Quamer, and other senior officials.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to setting up the High Court Bench in Kurnool, the Minister said the location should be easily accessible and convenient for the public. He urged officials to examine all three camp areas and propose the most suitable site.

DRO C. Venkata Narayanamma, Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath, RDO A. Sandeep Kumar, and other local officials participated in the meeting.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Industries minister T.G. Bharath state government 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

