Search Continues for Missing Narasapuram MPDO

Vijayawada: Search operations continued for the fourth consecutive day to trace the missing Narasapuram MPDO, M Venkataramana Rao.

The police expanded the search operations by involving two NDRF and three SDRF teams of 50 personnel with five boats, moving along the Eluru canal and Budameru stream on Saturday.

The police search continued under the supervision of SP Gangadhar Rao. The search teams cordoned off areas from Kesarapalli to Hanuman Junction Perikedu Bridge across the Eluru canal stream, besides combing the Budameru stream areas.

The police coordinated with irrigation department officials in clearing the water hyacinths hindering the search operations in the Eluru and Budameru streams. Cops deployed six drone cameras — three from West Godavari and another three from Krishna district — and cordoned off areas abutting Eluru canal.

Cops verified the CCTV footage at the approach roads abutting Eluru canal, where the last mobile phone signal of Venkataramana Rao was recorded. They also checked the CCTV camera footage in Vijayawada city.