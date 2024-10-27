Seaplane trial scheduled for mid-November

Kurnool:Nandyal Collector G. Raja Kumari has instructed officials to prepare for a seaplane trial run scheduled for the second or third week of November. During her inspection of the boating point at Pathala Ganga in Srisailam, the Collector emphasized the importance of making all necessary arrangements for the trial, ensuring that all precautionary measures are taken thoroughly.

Furthermore, she directed tourism authorities to maintain cleanliness around the ropeway area, ensuring it remains free of litter. Plans for site enhancements include installing decorative improvements to the ladder. The Collector also called for thorough cleaning and painting of the ropeway building, cabin, and walkways to enhance their visual appeal. Atmakur RDO M. Das, Srisailam Dam SE Sri Ramachandra Murthy, along with Srisailam DFOs, forest range officers, and officials from the Srisailam temple participated in the inspection.