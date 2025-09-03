Seaplane Service Soon For Tirupati’s Kalyani Dam

TIRUPATI: Pilgrims and tourists visiting Tirupati could soon enjoy seaplane rides, with the state government attempting to set up a water-based aerodrome at the Kalyani dam. The project, aimed at boosting adventure and spiritual tourism, would be ready for launch by March next.

As part of the efforts to expand regional air connectivity, the state government had proposed eight locations for seaplane services, including Amaravati, Tirupati, Gandikota, Araku, Lambasingi, Konaseema, Srisailam and Rushikonda. Out of these, Amaravati, Tirupati and Gandikota were shortlisted for the first phase.

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd (APADCL) has invited bids to carry out techno-feasibility studies and prepare detailed project reports for the projects.

Officials said the three sites were chosen because of their proximity to functional airports, and on the suggestion of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. A while ago, he had called for designing tourism circuits that connected major temples with affordable seaplane services.

While RITES is preparing DPRs for Amaravati and Gandikota, the Feedback Highways Pvt Ltd has been tasked with the study on the Tirupati project.

Feedback Highways is finalising the DPR for Kalyani dam, which would be ready by October. Once technical and financial clearances are secured, the aerodrome construction would begin. “The reservoir offers the right conditions for safe water-based landings and take-offs, while also being close to a high footfall tourism circuit,” a senior tourism department official said.

Experts found the site ideal given its natural setting at the foothills of Tirumala, its proximity to the Chandragiri fort and other heritage attractions, and access to the Tirupati international airport at Renigunta. Officials believe the project could transform the city’s tourism profile.

“Tirupati already receives lakhs of visitors every month. Adding a seaplane experience would not only diversify tourism but also place the city on the national map for adventure-based travel,” the official stated.

If timelines are met, trial runs could begin early next year, paving the way for regular services by March-end. Officials are confident that the project would not only boost visitor numbers but also enhance the region’s reputation as a destination that blends devotion, heritage and adventure.