Seaplane Service In Andhra: Feasibility Checks Delaying Launch

Kurnool: The prestigious seaplane services planned from various locations across the state are facing delays due to ongoing techno-economic feasibility study efforts.



Tenders have been invited for the study at eight locations—a process that’s time-consuming. Services would commence only after feasibility is established.The state Airports Development Corporation (AP ADCL) has been tasked with efforts for introduction of these services across the state. A trial run was conducted on Nov 9 at the behest of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. They flew from Vijayawada to Srisailam.After this, Naidu announced that full-time operations would begin in April. However, no significant progress has been made since then. Now, fresh surveys for TEFRs at eight potential sites are being initiated.TEFR is a detailed study conducted before launching major infrastructure projects like seaplane services, airports etc. It evaluates the technical feasibility of the site, including water body conditions and infrastructure requirements.The economic viability component includes cost-benefit analysis, projected passenger traffic, revenue models and other financial considerations. It also ensures regulatory compliance such as DGCA guidelines and environmental clearances.The feasibility report acts as a critical indicator, either a green signal for viable sites or a red flag where conditions are unsuitable. Once tenders for the TEFR are finalised, consultants are appointed to carry out the studies.The process involves site visits, water depth measurements, wind and current analysis, and consultations with stakeholders. Based on the findings, the government finalizes suitable locations, prepares detailed project reports, seeks necessary clearances, ties-up with operators and vendors, and begins work on construction of structures or floating jetty arrangements.“This is actually a herculean task, as the project involves investment of several crores and requires long-term sustainability. It cannot be executed on the basis of political assurances. Announcements are one thing, but on-ground execution depends on many factors.It will take time until all surveys are completed and site viability is assessed. Then practical work can begin,” said a senior official from AP ADCL.He said that out of the eight proposed sites for the TEFR study, it’s too early to predict how many would be found viable and how many may face a red flag.