Seafood Exports To EU increase By 20 Pc: MPEDA

Visakhapatnam: Seafood exports to the European Union have increased by 20 per cent -- and exporters are widening their markets to offset the higher US tariff impact on exports from India.

EU-bound exports reached 215,080 metric tonnes worth Rs 9,430 crore (US$ 1,125.6 million), led by shrimp, cuttlefish and squid in frozen form. Significantly, the EU has listed 102 new Indian fishery establishments for export from this country to European member countries.

“Following the 50 per cent hike by the US on tariffs, we have asked exporters to further explore markets like Russia, the EU, the Middle East and South Korea, and strengthen the domestic seafood market,’’ said chairman of the marine products export development authority DV Swamy.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle here on Friday, he said the authority has been working on improving export logistics through initiatives like upgrading cold chain infrastructure, offering financial incentives for reefer containers and air cargo, and promoting quality and standards to ensure market access.

“We are also signing Free Trade Agreements with many countries that would significantly increase seafood exports from India by removing tariffs and opening new market opportunities,’’ he said.

Swamy said the authority has also advised exporters to organise buyer-seller meets and participate in international fairs to develop new markets.

Apart from exploring new markets, the exporters were also told to build a strong domestic market so as to reduce dependence on exports. This includes consumer awareness campaigns and improving the domestic supply chain, Swamy said.

The chairman said MPEDA has been working with stakeholders to upgrade cold chain infrastructure and improve export strategies apart from pushing for direct flights to buyer markets. The government is providing financial incentives to exporters, including subsidies for using reefer containers and air cargo.

According to MPEDA data, the US and China remain India's largest seafood markets, with America topping imports of frozen shrimp at 311,948 metric tonnes, followed by China at 136,164 tonnes.

In 2024-25, India exported 1,698,170 tonnes of seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore ($7.45 billion).

Frozen shrimp continued to dominate exports, accounting for 44 per cent of quantity and value, followed by frozen fish (20 per cent), frozen squid, frozen cuttlefish and chilled and live items.