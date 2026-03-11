Seafood Exports Continue Normally Despite Tensions in West Asia: Atchannaidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Wednesday said that seafood exports to other countries are continuing normally despite tensions in the Gulf region and urged aquaculture farmers not to worry about the exports. The minister advised shrimp farmers not to resort to panic harvesting and continue aquaculture activities as usual.

"Aquaculture farmers need not worry about the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region and should continue their aquaculture activities without panic," said Atchannaidu, reviewing the export situation and concerns raised by farmers with Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority (APSADA) members.

The Minister observed that seafood exports to West Asian countries account for only about three to four per cent of India's total exports, urging farmers not to believe rumours and continue cultivation.

Atchannaidu said shrimp demand in the United States market is expected to increase soon, particularly for 50 and 60-count varieties per kilogram. Dismissing reports about a shortage of export containers, the minister said such claims are false.

He further said that the NDA coalition government is continuously monitoring developments in the export sector and is in touch with stakeholders. The minister reiterated that aquaculture farmers should continue cultivation activities without panic and avoid making decisions based on unverified reports.