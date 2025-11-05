Sea of Lamps, Chants Mark Karthika Pournami at Srisailam

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Karthika Mahotsavam and Karthika Pournami celebrations. Thousands participated in the rituals, taking holy dips in Pathalaganga before offering prayers to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Due to the heavy rush, temple authorities cancelled Sparsha Darshanam and Samuhika Arjitha Abhishekam to manage the crowd. Special events, including Karthika Deepotsavam at North Mada Street and Gangadhara Mandapam, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Jwalathoranam, and Unjal Seva, drew large gatherings of devotees.

Around one lakh Deepams were floated in Pathalaganga, as devotees chanted ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ during the Maha Mangala Harathi. The temple executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao said that elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities. Regular darshan took 7–8 hours, while special darshan took about 4–5 hours.

Similar devotional fervour was witnessed across Kurnool and Nandyal districts. In Mahanandi, nearly one lakh lamps illuminated the temple surroundings, while at Yaganti and Mantralayam, devotees participated in Deepotsavam and Thunga Harathi on the banks of the Tungabhadra River, floating Deepams as offerings.

In Kurnool city, major temples such as Jagannathagattu, Nagareswara Swamy, Ayyappa, Saibaba, and Rambotla were filled with devotees lighting Karthika Deepams at KC Canal and Tungabhadra River ghats, marking one of the most auspicious nights of the holy month.