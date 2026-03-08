SC/ST Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Anantha Babu’s Wife

Kakinada: The Special SC/ST Court in Rajamahendravaram has issued a non-bailable warrant against Anantha Lakshmi Durga in connection with the murder of Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam.

Lakshmi Durga is the wife of Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, an MLC of the YSRC. Bhaskar has been accused of killing his former driver Subrahmanyam and later delivering the body.

The state government ordered a probe into the incident following the allegations.

Investigation officials subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet before the court naming Lakshmi Durga as the second accused (A-2) in the case.

Police said efforts are under way to trace Lakshmi Durga.