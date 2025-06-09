SC/ST Categories Achieve Full Pass Rate in Both Streams

Vijayawada: The results for the AP EAPCET were released on Sunday.

In the engineering stream, some 171,341 candidates had registered from different categories. The Open Category included 51,701 registered candidates, with 69.11 per cent pass. The BC-A category had 21,057 registered candidates, with a pass percentage of 62.93.

The BC-B category performed slightly better, featuring 23,127 candidates and a 67.17 per cent pass. Both the SC and ST categories saw all 37,728 candidates passing with a strike rate of 100 per cent for each group.

For the agriculture sector, in the Open Category, the registered candidates were 2,833 rand the pass rate was 68.69. The BC-A category had 2,307 registrations and recorded a pass percentage of 78.72.

The BC-B category stood out with 2,201 candidates of which the pass percentage was 83.49. The SC category had 1,417 candidates and recorded a pass rate of 83.41. The ST category achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with all 1,717 candidates qualifying.

Among Christian candidates 460 passed, out of the 515 candidates, achieving an 89.32 per cent success rate. Muslim candidates numbered 8,722, of which 8,319 passed, with a success rate of 95.38.

Sikh candidates numbered 8, and all of them passed. The only Zoroastrian candidate also passed the exam. Buddhist candidates numbered 15 out of which 4 passed, with a pass rate of 26.67, while seven out of 12 Jain candidates passed with a 58.33 per cent pass rate.

In the agriculture stream, out of 192 Christian candidates, 172 passed with an 87.31 per cent success rate. Of the 1501 Muslim candidates, 1,391 passed -- a 92.67 per cent success rate. All three Sikh candidates passed.