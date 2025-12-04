Scrub Typhus Prevalence High in AP

Andhra Pradesh witnesses a high prevalence rate for scrub typhus disease. As many as 774 positive cases and four fatalities related to it have been reported so far.

Officials said on Thursday that out of the 4,724 samples tested, 774 cases turned positive to scrub typhus and four fatalities related to it -- two from Palnadu district and one each from Bapatala and Nellore districts -- have been reported.

The prevalence rate of scrub typhus is high in Kakinada district, where 155 positive cases were reported out of 1,233 samples tested. This was followed by Chittoor with 154 positive cases out of the 203 samples tested; and Visakhapatnam had 128 positive cases out of 278 samples tested.

More cases are being reported from the districts like Kadapa, Nellore, Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Tirupati and Srikakulam.

A comparative look at the number of samples tested and positive cases reported from Jan. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2025 in AP shows that, in 2023, out of 4,131 samples tested, 579 turned positive to scrub typhus; in 2024, out of 6,215 samples tested, 803 found to be positive; and in 2025, out of 4,625 samples tested, 736 turned positive.

The health authorities say they are taking up more surveillance and testing while more cases of scrub typhus are being reported in several parts of the state.

As part of preventive measures, the people showing symptoms of scrub typhus like high fever, chills, cough, rash, headache or body aches, eschar, swollen lymph nodes, nausea, vomiting or stomach pain and severe symptoms like confusion, seizures and comatose are advised to rush to the health centres for testing and take medical treatment, if tested positive.

The AP government has arranged an Elisa test for all suspect cases in all government medical colleges. Rapid test kits costing `75 are also available for tests at private medical colleges.

Health authorities say scrub typhus is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Orientia Tsutsugamushi, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected chigger mites. However, the disease will not transmit from person to person.

Chigger mites can be found at poorly maintained kitchen gardens, abandoned plantations, grassy fields, river banks and sandy beaches. The mites are also likely to be present on the body of animals like mice and rats.

Farmers and people working in orchards and shrub areas are vulnerable to the bite of chigger mites and hence develop scrub typhus.

People who suffer the chigger mites bite develop black scab-like lesions at the bite site on the body and suffer swollen lymph nodes, a rash on the bitten area.

If not treated immediately, health complications may arise like pneumonia, encephalitis, kidney injury or multi-organ failure.

With no licensed vaccine available to treat scrub typhus, people are advised to take preventive measures like wearing protective clothing like full sleeves shirts, full pants and closed shoes. They are advised to apply insect repellents, clear overgrown vegetation, treat surrounding areas with insecticides to reduce mite habitats, ensure proper sanitation and undertake rodent control actions in and around buildings.

A health official said, “People should play safe by avoiding vulnerable places of chigger mites, undergo testing, and take medical care if turned positive. The deaths related to scrub typhus may also have other health related issues.”

Meanwhile, health commissioner G Veerapandian in a statement advised the people not to panic on the infectious disease. “We have kept requisite tablets ready in health centres, and tests are being conducted to confirm the disease of suspected cases.”