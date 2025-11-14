SCR’s Vijayawada Division Nets `8.59 Crore From Ticket Checks

Vijayawada:South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division has recorded ₹8.59 crore in revenue through intensive ticket-checking drives conducted in October 2025, marking one of its strongest monthly performances in curbing fare evasion and safeguarding railway earnings.

The drive, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager B. Prasantha Kumar and coordinated by Assistant Commercial Manager B.V.N.S. Ravi Prasad, deployed dedicated teams of ticket-checking staff across the division.

During the month, staff detected 56,957 cases of travelling without a ticket (`5.06 crore), 64,998 cases of irregular travel (`3.50 crore), and 871 cases involving unbooked luggage (`1.77 lakh). Officials said the checks significantly reduced revenue leakage and improved passenger discipline.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya felicitated high-performing staff with mementoes and certificates. He praised their role in ensuring fairness for genuine travellers and protecting railway revenue, describing the achievement as a testament to their hard work and professionalism.