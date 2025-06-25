Screening Helps Identify 170 Cancer Patients in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: A state-level programme to screen patients for cancer has identified 1,367 suspected cases of the disease.

Further examinations revealed that only 170 (12.44 per cent) of them had cancer. Among them, 117 are in a life-threatening stage, while the remaining 53 patients have an advanced stage of cancer.

International cancer expert and government advisor Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu reviewed with Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav and senior officials the state government’s programme of prevention and treatment of cancer patients in AP on Tuesday.

Special chief secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu explained to Dr. Dattatreyudu about the state government’s survey to identify cancer patients and its results. The international cancer expert appreciated AP government for taking up screening of patients and initiating treatment for the infected persons, He observed that when compared to other states in the country, AP is in a relatively better position of dealing with cancer.

Dr. Dattatreyudu suggested that people must be educated about cancer and the importance of treating it in a timely manner. He called for developing cancer hubs in some important hospitals in the state.

Krishna Babu informed the international cancer expert that KGH in Visakhapatnam, Tata Trust Hospital in Guntur and government hospitals in Kurnool and Tirupati will be developed as cancer treatment hubs.

Dr. Dattatreyudu suggested developing a dashboard providing details of testing and treatment of cancer patients in both the government and private hospitals, so that people could avail their services.