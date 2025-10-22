SCR Vijayawada Leads Integrity Pledge, Awareness Drive

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical governance on Wednesday by organising a series of activities under the theme “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation”.

The programme commenced with the Integrity Pledge at the DRM office, where officers and staff members collectively pledged to uphold honesty, fairness, and good corporate governance in all aspects of their work.

A vigilance awareness walkathon was conducted from the DRM office to the Gandhi Waiting Hall on Platform No. 1, passing by the Jack and Jill School. The walkathon symbolised the division’s dedication to spreading awareness about integrity and vigilance among employees and the general public.

At the Gandhi Waiting Hall, the Bharat Scouts and Guides presented an engaging street play on ‘Vigilance Organisation’, highlighting the importance of individual responsibility and collective action in building a corruption-free society. Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Sonakiya, divisional railway manager, said, “Integrity is not just a principle—it is the foundation of public trust.

Through initiatives like Vigilance Awareness Week, we remind ourselves that transparency and ethical conduct are essential for the progress of our organisation and the nation. Each employee has a role to play in ensuring that honesty and fairness guide every action we take.”