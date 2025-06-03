SCR Vijayawada Division's TRD Gets ISO Certification, a First for Indian Railways

Vijayawada: In a landmark achievement, the Traction Distribution (TRD) department of the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, has become the first in Indian Railways to be awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil announced the milestone, highlighting that the prestigious certification encompasses 22 strategic locations, including TRD depots, offices, and the TRD store. The recognition underscores the department’s excellence in maintaining Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations that are vital for the safe and seamless operation of electric locomotives.

The certification was granted by QRO Certifications following a rigorous and comprehensive audit process that assessed the quality and consistency of service delivery.

The DRM extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ch. Dinesh Reddy, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Sr DEE/TRD/BZA), and the entire Traction Distribution team for their unwavering commitment to service excellence. “This certification is not just a recognition—it is a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety for uninterrupted passenger services across the Division,” he said.

He further noted that this achievement adds a proud feather to the cap of the Vijayawada Division and reaffirms its dedication to quality-driven infrastructure and operations within Indian Railways.