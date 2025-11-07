SCR Vijayawada Division Marks 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with Patriotic Fervour

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) commemorated the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram with patriotic zeal at the Divisional Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Friday. The event saw enthusiastic participation from officials and staff who sang the iconic song in unison, paying homage to the anthem that inspired India’s freedom struggle and continues to unite its people.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, along with Additional Divisional Railway Managers and branch officers, led the gathering in a heartfelt rendition of Vande Mataram. The auditorium resonated with a strong sense of national pride, unity, and devotion, underscoring the song’s enduring legacy.

As part of the celebrations, participants also viewed the live address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The Prime Minister’s inspiring message highlighted the timeless relevance of Vande Mataram and urged citizens to uphold the spirit of patriotism, dedication, and unity that the song embodies.