SCR Urges Passengers to Carry ID Proof in Original While Traveling With Tickets Booked Tatkal, Others

Vijayawada:South Central Railway Vijayawada division has urged the passengers to carry any one of the 12 permitted identity proofs in original while travelling with tickets booked under Tatkal, e-tickets and tickets booked from computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Internet in reserved classes.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the railway authorities said the recent reports indicated that passengers especially those who book tickets from PRS counters were failing to carry the necessary original government issued ID cards and claimed that the details mentioned at the time of booking tickets were not matching during checking.

They said that failure to produce ID card discrepancies in the information of passengers at the time of booking and checking would be considered as the passengers without ticket and would be penalised accordingly.

The SCR also cautioned that any misuse of concessional quota, such as altering the passenger’s age or gender to secure a conforming booking, would lead to forfeiture of the accommodation and the seat would be reallocated to RAC/waitlisted passengers on priority.

The 12 permitted identity documents include: voter photo identity card, passport, PAN card, driving licence, ration card/senior citizen card/BPL card issued by either state or Centre, student identity card with photograph, nationalised bank passbook, credit cards, e/m-Aadhaar card, photo identity cards issued by state/Centre, photo identity card issued to advocates by the Bar Council of India and in case of reserved tickets in sleeper class/second reservation sitting, arrested photo copy of ration card/ nationalised passbook.