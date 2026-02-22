Scindia Highlights Parcel-Led Growth For India Post

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday unveiled an ambitious parcel-driven roadmap for India Post, declaring Andhra Pradesh poised to lead the postal department’s logistics revolution.

Addressing more than 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) at their national meet in Guntur, Scindia described the AP Circle as the frontline force of India Post’s transformation. Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also present.Calling the event deeply emotional, Scindia recalled the long association between the Scindia family and Chandrababu Naidu, specially the CM’s association with Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia. He also referred to a settlement named “Scindia” near Visakhapatnam, tracing it to his great-grandfather’s pre-Independence shipping enterprise along the Andhra coast.“My bond with Andhra Pradesh is both historic and personal,” the central minister said.“If anyone knows the pulse of a village, it is the Gramin Dak Sevak,” the minister said, describing GDS as the “shining jewels of Bharat Mata” serving over 6.5 lakh villages — from the Himalayan regions to Andhra’s coastline — and acting as trusted bridges between citizens and governance.”Highlighting the welfare measures introduced for Dak Sevaks (postmen), he cited the grant of the umbrella, shoe, stationery and cycle allowances for them. Besides, a 2009 Gazette notification enabled children of GDS employees to gain admissions to Kendriya Vidyalaya, ensuring educational parity.Emphasizing India Post’s financial strength, Scindia said over 38 crore Post Office Savings Bank accounts “hold deposits of nearly `22 lakh crore,” reflecting the deep public trust.With agriculture exports, MSMEs and e-commerce expanding rapidly, he said parcel-led growth would drive India Post’s future. This, he said, is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” vision and the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.Backed by a network of over 1.65 lakh post offices, the department would rise stronger amid competition, Scindia asserted.The central minister outlined an “ABCD” reform formula — Accuracy, Behaviour, Commitment to Delivery and Delivery Excellence — supported by modern parcel hubs, digital tracking and electric mobility, while stressing that the human connect of the village postman remained central.Describing the Sammelan as a new beginning akin to Ugadi, the minister urged every Gramin Dak Sevak to move forward with renewed resolve, declaring that “India Post’s greatest strength lies in its people.”